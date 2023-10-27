‘Shilpa Told Our Son Not to Google About My Case’: Raj Kundra

Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra's UT69 is set to hit the big screens on 3 November. Helmed by Shahnawaz Ali, the film is inspired by Kundra's real life. It also marks Kundra's acting debut and depicts his experience in jail on charges of allegedly producing pornographic content.
The Quint caught up with the actor and director and spoke to them about their film, the creative liberties they took while making it, Kundra's experience re-living the incident, and more.
Speaking about why he chose to act in a film that is inspired by his own life, Kundra said, "It was a bit difficult. But he (Shahnawaz) insisted that the film would be interesting if a real person played his own story. Because until today, it's never been done. It's unique. More than anything, it was a selling point.
"If he had said no, then I don't think we would have done this film. So that was kind of given."Shahnawaz added.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
