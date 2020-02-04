I Was Approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Role in ‘Darr’: Rahul Roy

Actor Rahul Roy recently appeared as a guest in The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein he revealed that he was offered Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Darr. Rahul told Kapil Sharma that after shooting to overnight fame with Aashiqui, he did not get any work for six months.

“However, after that I was suddenly offered around 49 films. I remember Yash Chopra ji called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn’t take up the offer because many of the projects I had already signed on were on floors and the filmmakers were fighting for my dates,” he said.