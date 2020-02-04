I Was Approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Role in ‘Darr’: Rahul Roy
Actor Rahul Roy recently appeared as a guest in The Kapil Sharma Show, wherein he revealed that he was offered Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Darr. Rahul told Kapil Sharma that after shooting to overnight fame with Aashiqui, he did not get any work for six months.
“However, after that I was suddenly offered around 49 films. I remember Yash Chopra ji called me for a narration. I was preoccupied with other films and couldn’t take up the offer because many of the projects I had already signed on were on floors and the filmmakers were fighting for my dates,” he said.
Rahul Roy finally revealed that the film was none other than Darr. “The film was Darr, which Shah Rukh Khan later took up and it shaped his career. His character Rahul was written keeping me in mind. I still have the big regret of not signing that film.”
Rahul Roy, along with his Aashiqui co-stars Anu Aggarwal and Deepak Tijori, were present at the show to celebrate 30 years of their film.
Recently, Kareena Kapoor revealed that her first crush was Roy on an episode of Dance India Dance. “My first crush was the hero of one my favourite films. I actually went to the theatre eight times to watch the film because of him and the songs. This film’s song had become a rage and I am a little nervous to say this after so long - my first crush was Rahul Roy. Everyone was in love with him during his film Aashiqui,” Kapoor said.
