Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul will release on Netflix on 24 June. Netflix India's original film stars Rahul Bose, Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.The trailer for Bulbbul dropped some time back and it offers a glimpse into the intriguing supernatural thriller. The video opens with a child bride hearing the story of Bulbbul, a demon-woman. The child then grows up to be a mysterious woman, the men surrounding whom die strangely and in a supernatural way. Take a look at the trailer here:Speaking with The Quint, Rahul Bose opened up about how the movies he chooses don't give him the kind of money the top actors of the industry earn. "Filmmaking is not an art, it's a business. And if anyone is under the illusion that this is an art, he's mistaken. It's about making the films and casting the actors who will get the numbers at the box office. And I speak as a producer now, you launch someone and then you go by the what the audience's response it," says Rahul.This is Tripti Dimri's second film after her debut film Laila Majnu, also with Avinash Tiwary, didn't perform well at the box office. Speaking about the film she said she was sad but got over it. "You can't be upset about something, you have to move on. It was sad that the movie didn't do well but our performances were appreciated. I was expecting a few calls from certain people and some work but nothing came and I had to wait a whole year for something worth doing to come along," says Tripti Dimri.Watch the video to find out more.