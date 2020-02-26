Raghubir Yadav Accused of Having Affair With Sanjay Mishra’s Wife
Actor Raghubir Yadav’s estranged wife Poornima Kharga filed for divorce last week, accusing him of adultery and desertion, and asked for Rs 10 crore alimony and maintenance of Rs 1 lakh per month. Now in an interview, she has alleged that Yadav has had an affair with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja and that the two also have a 14-year-old son.
“Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son! Things started going wrong after 7 years of our marriage. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot's serial,” she said in the interview, later revealing that the woman in question was director and actor, Nandita Das.
Poornima said that Das left him later, as she was in love with someone else. Later, the Newton actor started living in Sanjay Mishra’s building who used to call him over for lunch and dinner, she said.
Talking about her son, she said that it was difficult for her to raise her son and complete his education after Yadav left her. “I never stopped my son (from meeting Yadav). They even went for a vacation. But suddenly, Raghubir has blocked him on his phone,” said Poornima.
According to a Mumbai Mirror report, he had filed for divorce in 1995 but withdrew later. She receives alimony of Rs 40,000 which is not paid on time, according to her. Hence, she has demanded Rs 10 crore as part of the divorce settlement.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )