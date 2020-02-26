Raghubir Yadav Accused of Having Affair With Sanjay Mishra’s Wife

Actor Raghubir Yadav’s estranged wife Poornima Kharga filed for divorce last week, accusing him of adultery and desertion, and asked for Rs 10 crore alimony and maintenance of Rs 1 lakh per month. Now in an interview, she has alleged that Yadav has had an affair with Sanjay Mishra’s wife Roshni Achreja and that the two also have a 14-year-old son.

“Raghubir is living-in with Sanjay Mishra's wife Roshni Achreja. He himself has admitted in Court. They have a 14-year old son! Things started going wrong after 7 years of our marriage. He fell in love with some woman, when he was working in Raj Barot's serial,” she said in the interview, later revealing that the woman in question was director and actor, Nandita Das.