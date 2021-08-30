Radhey Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Teach ‘New Meaning of Love’ on Janmashtami
Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is scheduled to release in cinema halls on 14 January 2022.
On Janmashtami, the creators of Radhe Shyam put out a new poster that has captivated the Internet. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde play the characters Vikramaditya and Prerna respectively. While Prabhas sports a black tuxedo, Pooja is seen wearing an electric blue gown as she plays a grand piano, with a trail of peacock feathers on the tail of her dress.
Prabhas shared the Janmashtami special poster with the caption, “Celebrate Janmashtami with this gorgeous poster brought to you but yours truly. #RadheShyam.”
Pooja Hegde also shared the same poster on her social media and wrote, "As we celebrate Janmashtami, let Vikramaditya and Prerna teach you a new meaning of love! Here's wishing you all a very Happy Janmashtami! #RadheShyam."
See the new poster of Radhe Shyam here:
Here are a few more posters of the film:
Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations is the first film that brings Prabhas and Pooja Hegde together. The period romance film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 14 January 2022, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film also stars Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.