No Piracy in Entertainment: Salman Khan Ahead of Radhe Release

Salman said that a lot of people put in effort to make a film and it hurts them when people watch the pirated version of the film, he said in the video. He added, "I am asking you all to make a commitment that you enjoy films on the right platforms. So, this Eid the audience should commit to 'no piracy in entertainment'."

Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva, and also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautum Gulati, and Randeep Hooda. In a recent video conference, Salman had revealed the three villains in the film, namely, Sang Hae, Gautam Gulati, and Randeep. Hooda plays the role of the villain Rana who heads the drug nexus that Salman's character Radhe, an undercover cop, is trying to destroy.

Addressing similarities in the trailer to his previous action films like Dabangg and Wanted, Salman said, "Radhe is a new film so we will not repeat what we have already done in earlier films. Otherwise, it will be that you have repeated yourself again. So, it is new and I need you to see the film and then you tell me what is new apart from me. I am the same old Salman that you have been seeing since Maine Pyaar Kiya."