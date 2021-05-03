Gippy Grewal and Crew Held for Flouting COVID Norms, Out on Bail

Reportedly, Rajpura DSP Gurvinder Singh said that Grewal and his team were booked under the Section 188 of IPC and Section 3 of Epidemic Act. He said, "Police got information that around 100 team members present and participating in the movie shooting in Karala village, but when police reached in the afternoon they found only a few persons present at the site. They were arrested and released on bail. The action against the owner of the land that was given or leased for the movie shooting process will also be taken in accordance with rules."

Grewal's debut album Chakkh Lai was produced by Aman Hayer, and his 2012 release Angreji Beat was featured in the Bollywood film Cocktail starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty. He marked his film debut in a supporting role with the Punjabi film Mel Karade Rabba.

Recently actor Jimmy Shergill was also booked for allegedly flouting COVID norms. The Ludhiana city police booked Sheirgill, director Eshwar Niwas and others shooting for a web series. The web series in question is titled Your Honour and is based on the Israeli show Kvodo. Shergill plays the role of a judge whose son is involved in a hit-and-run case. Curfew orders in Ludhiana start from 6 in the evening and the team was reportedly shooting during curfew hours at Arya Senior Secondary School.