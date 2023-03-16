Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Attacked at a Gym in America: Report
Aman Dhaliwal was reportedly attacked while he was working out at a gym in America.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked at a gym in America while he was working out, according to reports. The incident was captured on video, which has been doing the rounds on the internet.
As per reports, the actor is currently being treated at a hospital and is recovering from the attack.
In the video, the attacker brandished a knife and threatened others who were present at the gym. Ultimately, Dhaliwal was left with multiple wounds and scars all over his torso.
According to media reports, the incident took place at 9.20 am at Planet Fitness, a popular gym chain in North America, in Grand Oaks, California. The local police are currently investigating the case.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Aman Dhaliwal
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.