PC, Nick Share Special Messages on Second Wedding Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at a five-day wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After a mehendi and a sangeet, the two were wed in consecutive ceremonies, one according to Christian traditions and the other honouring Hindu traditions. The wedding was a family affair with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner among those in attendance. The couple later held a reception for the film fraternity and other celebs in Mumbai.

Priyanka recently finished shooting for The Matrix 4 and will be seen in upcoming Netflix releases The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes in January. The actor is also set to release a memoir titled Unfinished.