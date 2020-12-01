PC, Nick Share Special Messages on Second Wedding Anniversary
The couple wed in Jodhpur in December 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 1 December, and marked the occasion with Instagram posts.
Priyanka posted a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand on an autumn day. Wishing the Nick a happy anniversary, she wrote, "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you."
Nick shared photos from their wedding day alongside a note in which he said he was married to the "most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman". The white gown Priyanka wears in the photo was custom-made for the ceremony by designer Ralph Lauren.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at a five-day wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. After a mehendi and a sangeet, the two were wed in consecutive ceremonies, one according to Christian traditions and the other honouring Hindu traditions. The wedding was a family affair with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his wife Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner among those in attendance. The couple later held a reception for the film fraternity and other celebs in Mumbai.
Priyanka recently finished shooting for The Matrix 4 and will be seen in upcoming Netflix releases The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes in January. The actor is also set to release a memoir titled Unfinished.
