Priyanka Has a Sweet Message for Her Mum-In-Law on Her Birthday
The actor's mother-in-law is currently staying with her and Nick.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share an adorable message for her mother-in-law on the latter's birthday. Sharing a photo with Denise Jonas Priyanka wrote, "Happy Birthday MamaJ !Thank your for your constant grace and generosity. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together. Love you so much".
Denise is currently staying with Nick and Priyanka in Los Angeles, where the couple has been staying since the lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Even Nick shared a sweet photo to wish his mother.
Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Netflix film The White Tiger. She also has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actor-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. Priyanka has also been roped in as part of the cast of Matrix 4.
