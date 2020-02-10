Priyanka Gives Oscars 2020 a Miss, Hosts #PCOscarParty
It seems that Priyanka Chopra will be giving this year’s Oscars a miss. The 92nd Academy Awards are currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Monday, Priyanka took to social media to tweet that she would not be able to make it to the Oscars this year. However, she’s going to be hooked onto her screen anyway.
She tweeted, “Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty”
Priyanka also gave Janelle Monae a shoutout for a powerful show at the beginning of the event. She tweeted, “Damn @JanelleMonae so powerful. That’s how you open a show. #PCOscarParty #oscar2020”
Priyanka then took to social media to ask her fans for predictions about who will win the Best Picture award at Oscars 2020.
Earlier, Priyanka had made a throwback post on social media where she shared her previous Oscar looks. She wrote, “A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. ✨ Which one was your favorite? #Oscars2020”
