Priyanka Gives Oscars 2020 a Miss, Hosts #PCOscarParty

It seems that Priyanka Chopra will be giving this year’s Oscars a miss. The 92nd Academy Awards are currently being held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Monday, Priyanka took to social media to tweet that she would not be able to make it to the Oscars this year. However, she’s going to be hooked onto her screen anyway.

She tweeted, “Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty”