‘Hope You’re Surrounded by Love’: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti on Her B’Day

Parineeti Chopra celebrates her 35th birthday on 22 October this year. To mark the special occasion, Parineeti's actor-sister, Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to send her best wishes.
Priyanka shared an unseen picture with Parineeti from their vacation days and penned a heartfelt note for her.
She wrote, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always (heart emoji)."
Have a look:
Parineeti recently tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The grand wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur and was attended by several prominent celebrities from the political and film industries.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.
