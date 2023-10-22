ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

‘Hope You’re Surrounded by Love’: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti on Her B’Day

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share an unseen picture with her sister Parineeti Chopra.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
‘Hope You’re Surrounded by Love’: Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti on Her B’Day
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Parineeti Chopra celebrates her 35th birthday on 22 October this year. To mark the special occasion, Parineeti's actor-sister, Priyanka Chopra, took to social media to send her best wishes.

Priyanka shared an unseen picture with Parineeti from their vacation days and penned a heartfelt note for her.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

She wrote, "Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always (heart emoji)."

Have a look:

A screengrab of Priyanka's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Parineeti recently tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha. The grand wedding ceremony took place in Udaipur and was attended by several prominent celebrities from the political and film industries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

Also Read

Real Story of Jaswant Singh Gill, Who Inspired Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj'

Real Story of Jaswant Singh Gill, Who Inspired Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Raniganj'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×