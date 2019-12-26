Priyanka Ushers in Christmas with a ‘Bat Mobile’ From ‘Santa’ Nick
It is definitely an adventurous Christmas for Priyanka Chopra and and Nick Jonas. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of her gift, a bat mobile. “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!,” she wrote. The actor also posted quite a few photos of her and Nick riding the bike on the snow.
Even Nick took to social media to share photos of the duo trying their hands at riding the bat mobile.
Earlier, Priyanka also posted some photos of her ushering in the festive season with her family and friends.
They also baked some cookies beautifully decorated with frosting.
“We are decorating Christmas cookies. I have made an ugly sweater,” Nick says in a video shared on his Instagram account. “I have made a ninja,” Priyanka chimes in, as the camera zooms into the cookie decorated by her. “Merry Christmas Eve y’all!” the clip was captioned.
Check out some more photos:
