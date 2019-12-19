#HaveVoiceWillRaise: Priyanka Chopra Speaks up on Jamia Violence
Priyanka Chopra is the latest celebrity to speak up on the violence used against the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, which took place on Sunday (15 December) evening. She took to Twitter to share a long note that reads, “Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one’s voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise.”
Earlier, Varun Dhawan also had something to say about this at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. “The reason why I don’t want to comment on what’s exactly happening in the country is because there are 4-5 versions floating around. We are sitting here in Mumbai, and it’s wrong for us to comment on what’s happening in the other parts until we don’t see that and are aware of what’s happened. Definitely, any kind of force used against peaceful protestors is wrong. We agree with that, it’s wrong,” Varun said, adding that he is not commenting right now, because he doesn’t want to ‘instigate someone wrongly.’
