HaveVoiceWillRaise: Priyanka Chopra Speaks up on Jamia Violence

Earlier, Varun Dhawan also had something to say about this at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. “The reason why I don’t want to comment on what’s exactly happening in the country is because there are 4-5 versions floating around. We are sitting here in Mumbai, and it’s wrong for us to comment on what’s happening in the other parts until we don’t see that and are aware of what’s happened. Definitely, any kind of force used against peaceful protestors is wrong. We agree with that, it’s wrong,” Varun said, adding that he is not commenting right now, because he doesn’t want to ‘instigate someone wrongly.’