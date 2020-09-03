Humbling: Priyanka on Video of 9-Year-Old Reciting Her Speeches
The actor shared a video of a young girl reciting parts of her speeches.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a video of a 9-year-old girl reciting excerpts from her past speeches. The actor showered the young girl with praises.
Priyanka replied to the video on Twitter and wrote, “There are moments that make you want to hit pause, and finding this video was one of them. To hear this little girl so assertively recite excerpts from old speeches of mine was really cool and humbling. Shivani, thank you for sharing!”
She also added, “Lots of love to you and your beautiful little girl...I have no doubt her future is bright. I look forward to meeting her someday.”
Priyanka is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas. She is active on social media and often shares pictures from her home.
The Bollywood star was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf. She is set to star in the Hollywood movie Matrix 4, which also stars Keanu Reeves. The movie is slated for an April 2022 release.
