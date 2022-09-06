ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter, Malti Marie

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January.

i

Actor Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie on social media. Priyanka and Nick Jonas, who recently became parents, welcomed their daughter in January, earlier this year. Taking to social media, the Baywatch actor has again shared two adorable pictures with her daughter Malti Marie and wrote,"My whole heart."

In the photo Priyanka is seen smiling at her daughter while she is holding her. She is seen wearing a crisp white shirt and alongside the picture, she has written, 'My Whole' and places a heart emoticon beside it.

Priyanka With Daughter 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka is working on a film called, It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also be seen in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also has other projects she is working on.

