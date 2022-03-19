ADVERTISEMENT

'Feeling Blessed': Priyanka Chopra Shares Holi Celebration Pics With Nick Jonas

Check out photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Holi celebrations

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra shares photos of Holi celebrations with Nick Jonas.</p></div>
i

Actor Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first ever Holi as parents in Los Angeles, California. The couple had a baby girl recently via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick shared photos and videos of their Holi celebrations at home on Instagram.

Watch a video shared by the actor below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka and Nick seem to have spent their day celebrating Holi with family and friends. The photos included the actor holding a book titled 'Festival of Colors' which she is reading out to two children. 'To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed,' read Priyanka's Instagram message.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.</p></div>

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The actor also shared some photographs with the message, 'Do me a favor.. let’s play holi. Sorry. Had to!' - a line from her popular Holi song from the film Waqt (2005).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Priyanka Chopra celebrating Holi.</p></div>

Priyanka Chopra celebrating Holi.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Nick posted a more extensively edited video of the Holi celebrations at the Chopra-Jonas residence. Watch the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Priyanka last appeared on the big screen in the Hollywood release The Matrix Resurrections, and will be a part of the upcoming Amazon series Citadel. The actor is also part of Zoya Akhtar's next road movie Jee Le Zara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×