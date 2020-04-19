PeeCee Shares Important Message For ‘One World: Together at Home’
Social distancing is the need of the hour and everybody is required to stay indoors as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments of all countries and influential people are coming together to spread awareness and urging people to do their bit to help fight this pandemic. One such effort was done by Global Citizen. On April 19 the One World: Together At Home concert kicked off, with a number of artists coming together to raise funds for the World Health Organisation (WHO). Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez came together virtually to raise funds for those in need.
UNICEF goodwill ambassador Priyanka Chopra, who has worked for the betterment of those in refugee camps in the past, gave a very important message. She spoke about the challenges faced by refugee camps all over the world. She said, “I have witnessed first hand overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in these specific communities the needs are basic. Healthcare, clean water, sanitation.”
Lady Gaga, who curated the event and also performed also spoke about hope. “I’m so grateful for the healthcare workers, the medical workers, all the grocery store workers and delivery people, the postal workers, all the other nonprofits that are working so hard. This is really a true love letter to all of you all over the world and I hope a reminder of the kindness that's occurring right now,” she said.
Organised by The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Global Citizen, the event was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. The event was also saw participation by Paul McCartney, Beyonce, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, David Beckham, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, Luis Fonsi and Jennifer Hudson among others.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about how he wishes the world come together to fight the deadly coronavirus, and urged people to contact world leaders to encourage them to continue to contribute to the cause.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
