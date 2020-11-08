Biden, Harris & Small Dollop of Hope: B'Wood Congratulates America
While Joe Biden was announced President-elect of the US, Kamala Harris became the Vice President.
After days of waiting anxiously for the constituencies to turn either red or blue, results of the United States Presidential elections were announced on Saturday, 7 November. Joe Biden became the President-elect while his running mate Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.
With the world celebrating the historic moment, Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Biden and Harris. Sharing the results and another photo of Biden and Harris, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram, "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! Congratulations America".
Richa Chadha tweeted, "Biden Harris and a small dollop of hope ! 2020 ends better than it started".
The actor also played on the "Ek chutki sindoor" dialogue.
Abhay Deol posted a meme that depicts the Statue of Liberty taking aim to toss Donald Trump away with a mask. "Yup. It happened!", he captioned the meme.
Hailing Biden and Harris' victory, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted, "America ‘You can breathe’ now. Let everyone breathe. Congratulations America!!! Go spread love and change people. You have a lot of people to change".
Praising Kamala Harris, Sinha wrote, "A smiling leader is so beautiful". He even took a dig at Trump by tweeting that he will be the first American President to be escorted out of office.
Varun Grover tweeted, "Only fascists are blessed with that magical power that when they fall in any region of this planet, the entire world celebrates".
Kareena Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh also celebrated Biden and Harris' victory.
