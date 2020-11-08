Biden, Harris & Small Dollop of Hope: B'Wood Congratulates America

After days of waiting anxiously for the constituencies to turn either red or blue, results of the United States Presidential elections were announced on Saturday, 7 November. Joe Biden became the President-elect while his running mate Kamala Harris became the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America.

With the world celebrating the historic moment, Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to congratulate Biden and Harris. Sharing the results and another photo of Biden and Harris, Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram, "America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! Congratulations America".