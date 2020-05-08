Remembering Rishi Kapoor as ‘the keeper of our hearts’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has written a eulogy for late actor Rishi Kapoor in the Time Magazine. Priyanka introduced him as the third generation of Bollywood's ‘first family’ - Kapoors.Highlighting his effervescence and flamboyance, she wrote, “He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp. What made Rishi Kapoor’s love different? It had all the passion of a Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in.”“His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him.”Priyanka Chopra JonasTalking about his later roles, Priyanka said, “In the later part of his career, he began to experiment with his roles, taking on characters who were far removed from those of his earlier films. I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath.” Kapoor played the negative role of Rauf Lala in the film, leaving everyone shocked.“The loss of Rishi Kapoor is the end of an era for Hindi cinema, but his contribution to the world of films has been and will always be an inspiration for generations to come. To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you,” read the tribute. Quoting Rishi Kapoor’s father from Mera Naam Joker, Chopra wrote, “The show must go on. Rishi Sir, thank you for the magic, the memories and your candid heart. I’m so grateful for having had the opportunity of knowing you personally as well—your candor, your laughter, your zest for life. That’s how I’ll always remember you. Farewell, Chintu uncle. Hindi cinema will never be the same.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)