Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Danielle Reunite at the Jonas Brothers Roast
Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas feature in Netflix's first Family Roast, scheduled to release on 23 November.
Priyanka Chopra is back in the US and reunited with her sister-in-laws Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, completing the J-Sisters trio. Priyanka shared a picture of the three from the audience of the Netflix's first ever Family Roast.
In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "About last night.. with these beauties. Also don’t miss senior in the corner. #jonasbrothersfamilyroast @netflixisajoke #Roasted coming to Netflix on November 23! (sic)."
The J-Sisters get that nickname from being married to the Jonas brothers. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas, Sophie to Joe and Danielle to Kevin. Their father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr can also be seen in the picture's background.
She also shared a photo on Instagram hugging Nick Jonas after the event and called him as her ‘Happy Place’.
The Jonas brothers will be part of the first-ever Family Roast on Netflix. In the announcement trailer, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas can be seen talking about the episode. Nick introduces that the show will be “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family."
They also revealed that other celebrities and comedians will be part of the Jonas Brothers Family Roast including Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall.
The roast special will feature sketches, songs, and games as well. The show will start streaming on Netflix from 23 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.