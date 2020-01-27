He Inspired an Entire Generation: Priyanka Remembers Kobe Bryant
NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board and plunging the sports world into mourning. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also with him.
As tributes pour in for Bryant, Priyanka Chopra penned a long note for him. She took to Instagram to write that her first introduction to Kobe Bryant was when she was 13 and living in New York City.
“Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. #RIP #KobeBryant #RIPMamba,” Priyanka wrote.
The actor shared a photo of Bryant with his daughter Gianna and another one with his words, “Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise.”
Also Read : Grammy Awards 2020: Tribute Paid to Kobe Bryant
PeeCee also posted Instagram stories about the Grammys remembering Bryant.
