Highlights from the Priyanka Chopra Interview on Oprah’s SuperSoul
Priyanka Chopra opens up to Oprah Winfrey on spirituality and her father’s death.
Believe it or not the Priyanka Chopra interview by Oprah Winfrey on SuperSoul was actually recorded at two separate locations. While Priyanka was in London, Oprah was in Maui, Hawaii and the video interview, which looks seamless, was put together in post-production giving the impression that both Priyanka and Oprah are in the same location. Besides that behind-the-scenes highlight, here are other takeaways from the Priyanka - Oprah interview:
"Spirituality Is Such a Large Part of India"
Opening up on whether she got a spiritual foundation while growing up, Priyanka says, “I think in India its hard not to, you’re right – with the swirling number of religions that we have that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school – when I went to school I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it”
Talking about her family life the actor added, “Also my family really believed in having a higher power and having a sense of faith. This is again something my dad used to tell me, he was like basically religion is all a way to get to a supreme power and every religion has a different face to the same direction where we’re going - whatever your face is, whatever your version of that is, its just a means to an end. And so, I am a Hindu and I pray, I have a temple in my home, I do it as often as I can. But at the same time to me I am truly more spiritual I feel – I’m a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”
"I Could Leave Behind the Insecurities of my Twenties"
“I had committed to writing the book in 2018 and between all the flights and little time that I would get in hotel rooms that I lived, I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID, and that helped me really delve deep. And honestly, I also feel like I am as a woman in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my twenties and not worry about the things that used to scare me before, as much. I have a little but more confidence in myself, in what I bring to the table professionally, personally. So, I think that really helped me address my life and I just always wanted to write a book. And I thought the easiest way to do it would be to write about my life,” explained Priyanka, who at the end chuckled by adding, “it wasn’t”.
"Didn't Take Nick Seriously When He Was Texting Me"
“I may have judged the book by the cover. I didn't honestly take it very seriously when he was texting me. I was 35. I was, like, I want to get married. I want to have kids. He's, you know, in his 20s. I don't know that's something he’d want to do. Like I did that to myself for a while. Till I actually went out with him. And nothing surprised me more than him. He's such a self-assured man. So sensible. So excited about my achievements. My dreams. You know, such a true partnership that he offers me in -- in everything that we do together. That I truly believe that my mom manifested him.”
"Flew My Dad to Singapore, New York, Europe... to Prolong His Life"
“I think around the death of my dad. At that time, (my faith) was tested... I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It's such a helpless feeling. I was very angry, my relationship with God changed a little bit... but then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested. Oh man, I went to every temple there was to go to. I did every prayer there was to do. I met every godman or woman I needed to meet, every doctor I need to go to.”
When Priyanka Quit a Film After Being Mistreated
Priyanka spoke about the time she was asked to do a dance performance in a film, which made her uncomfortable. But she could not call out the director for mistreating her because she was still a newcomer in the film industry. While speaking about her upbringing the actor said that she was always taught to be opinionated, "I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice."
However she regretted not standing up to the director who made her uncomfortable. "I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system," said Priyanka. She later quit the film.
Priyanka’s Message for India
“I just miss India. I haven't been back since Holi last year and, you know, India's my home and I just want to come back visit and smell it and live it and meet my friends and I also want to, you know, do a Hindi movie. I haven't done that for a while. So, I just miss home a lot. I just want to be able to get on a flight and land in Mumbai.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.