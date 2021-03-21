Highlights from the Priyanka Chopra Interview on Oprah’s SuperSoul

Opening up on whether she got a spiritual foundation while growing up, Priyanka says, “I think in India its hard not to, you’re right – with the swirling number of religions that we have that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school – when I went to school I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can’t ignore it”

Talking about her family life the actor added, “Also my family really believed in having a higher power and having a sense of faith. This is again something my dad used to tell me, he was like basically religion is all a way to get to a supreme power and every religion has a different face to the same direction where we’re going - whatever your face is, whatever your version of that is, its just a means to an end. And so, I am a Hindu and I pray, I have a temple in my home, I do it as often as I can. But at the same time to me I am truly more spiritual I feel – I’m a believer of the fact that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that.”