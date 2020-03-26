Priyanka Takes Up #SafeHands Challenge, Nominates Amitabh & Mindy
In a video shared on her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra recited a song, which she co-wrote with husband Nick Jonas, to highlight the importance of washing hands as a prevention against spreading the Coronavirus.
The actor-producer posted a video of herself washing hands while singing the song, as she took on the #SafeHands challenge. She nominated Hollywood actors Kate Bosworth and Mindy Kaling, Amitabh Bachchan, sister Parineeti Chopra and husband Nick to take up the challenge.
Washing hands as a preventive measure for spreading the virus, was among the points Priyanka discussed in a live video, with a panel comprising experts and World Health Organisation’s (WHO) members.
The caption to her post reads: “I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here’s a song to ensure you’re doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan Namaste.”
Priyanka Chopra was appointed as the goodwill ambassador to UNICEF in 2010. On 25 March, she had a live conversation on Instagram with WHO Director General Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19. The live chat is now available as an Instagram Television (IGTV) video on her Instagram account.
The caption to this IGTV video reads: “There is so much information circulating about Covid-19 and right now we’re all searching for clarity. My friends at @WHO and @glblctzn graciously brought the doctors working on the front lines here to give us answers straight from the experts. Please take some time to watch my IG Live with Dr. Tedros (General-Director at W.H.O.) and Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for Covid-19) from @WHO, who answered some questions that so many of you sent in. Guys, let’s make it our duty to donate to @WHO and stand in solidarity to help flatten the curve (link is up in my bio) and please tag your friends and family below who are looking for answers and action steps. Thank you so much Dr. Tedros and Dr. Maria for taking the time, and thank you @glblctzn for everything you do. Everyone please be responsible, stay home and stay safe #Covid19 #Coronavirus #WorldHealthOrganization”
On 13 March, Priyanka uploaded a post, encouraging her fans and followers to use the traditional namaste as a greeting to minimise contact and prevent spreading of the virus. In a separate post, she asked people to stock up on compassion, joy and love during the outbreak.
We'll get through this!
