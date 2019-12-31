Priyanka Among Highest-Paid Insta Celebs 2019, With Kendall Jenner

According to a recent report by UK website Buzzbingo, Priyanka Chopra is among the highest-paid female stars on Instagram in 2019. The list consists of 5 celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra holding the fifth position. Priyanka is also the only Indian celebrity on the list.

According to Buzzbingo’s findings, Priyanka Chopra’s total Instagram income for the year was $1.1 million at an average rate of $2,71,000 per post. Priyanka took on 4 sponsored posts in the entire year.