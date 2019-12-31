Priyanka Among Highest-Paid Insta Celebs 2019, With Kendall Jenner
According to a recent report by UK website Buzzbingo, Priyanka Chopra is among the highest-paid female stars on Instagram in 2019. The list consists of 5 celebrities, with Priyanka Chopra holding the fifth position. Priyanka is also the only Indian celebrity on the list.
According to Buzzbingo’s findings, Priyanka Chopra’s total Instagram income for the year was $1.1 million at an average rate of $2,71,000 per post. Priyanka took on 4 sponsored posts in the entire year.
Out of the 5 positions on the list, the Kardashian-Jenner family occupied three positions. Kendall Jenner topped the list with Kylie Jenner following her in the third position and Khloe Kardashian in the fourth position.
According to Buzzbingo, Kendall Jenner made 26 sponsored posts in 2019 and her total Instagram income was $15.9 million. Each sponsored post $6,11,000.
Kendall Jenner was followed by actor-singer Selena Gomez who earned a total of $8.5 million in 2019. 9 of her Instagram posts were sponsored.
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian stood with $3.8 million and $1.2 million respectively.
This list of celebs and their social media earnings places Priyanka Chopra on the map with other international stars. Alongside her career in Bollywood, Priyanka has been carving a niche in Hollywood as well. Priyanka Chopra has also starred in Baywatch and recently did a cameo in Netflix film Isn’t It Romantic? She was also the main lead in television show Quantico. Her latest Bollywood project was The Sky is Pink, in which she starred opposite Farhan Akhtar.
Priyanka Chopra ushered in Christmas with her singer-husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka took to Instagram to share a photo of her gift, a bat mobile. “Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!,” she wrote. The actor also posted quite a few photos of her and Nick riding the bike on the snow.
