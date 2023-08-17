Priyanka Chopra Ends Partnership With New York Restaurant Sona

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has decided to end her partnership with the restaurant Sona in New York City, which she had co-founded in 2021, as per reports. A spokesperson for Priyanka has confirmed this development to PEOPLE.
While the restaurant will reportedly continue to operate, Priyanka will no longer be creatively involved as a partner. Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and a close associate of the actor, told PEOPLE, “While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."
Priyanka's spokesperson told the publication, "Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await."
