Priyanka Chopra and WHO Experts Bust Myths About Coronavirus

In a free-wheeling session with Chopra, who conducted the live from Los Angeles, threw a volley of questions such as ‘Is the coronavirus air-borne?’, ’Do we have a vaccine for coronavirus yet?’ and ‘how can governments help in mitigating the coronavirus spread’ to Dr Tedros and Maria Van Kerkhove from WHO.

Even Nick Jonas had a query about this pandemic that claimed thousands of lives across the globe. “How can someone who’s diabetic like me and asthmatic like her protect ourselves from the virus?”, he asked. Almost every question came round to the basics of sanitisation and hygiene and how washing hands thoroughly is key to preventing the virus from spreading.

Let’s take a look at some of the takeaways from the conversation: