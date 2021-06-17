Priyamani On Why SRK Gave Her ₹300 During 'Chennai Express' Shoot

Priyamani recalled an incident when everyone played Kaun Banega Crorepati on the sets. "I reached a day before we started shooting, and Shah Rukh made me extremely comfortable from the beginning. He took care of all of us. Once, in between our shots, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable", Priyamani told Zoom.