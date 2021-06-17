ADVERTISEMENT

Priyamani On Why SRK Gave Her ₹300 During 'Chennai Express' Shoot

Priyamani recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chennai Express.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan and Priyamani on the sets of Chennai Express.</p></div>
Actor Priyamani has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role as Suchi in Raj & DK's The Family Man 2. In an interview with Zoom, Priyamani recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan on a special song, '1234', in Chennai Express. She also spoke about why SRK gave her Rs 300 during the song's shoot.

"We shot the song in Wai for over five nights and it was a great experience. Despite being one of the biggest superstars of our country, Shah Rukh never lets success get into his head. He is such a sweet person, and made everyone comfortable while we were shooting. I think his persona, his charisma itself makes you love him more because of the human being that he is".
Priyamani, Actor

Priyamani recalled an incident when everyone played Kaun Banega Crorepati on the sets. "I reached a day before we started shooting, and Shah Rukh made me extremely comfortable from the beginning. He took care of all of us. Once, in between our shots, we played Kaun Banega Crorepati on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable", Priyamani told Zoom.

