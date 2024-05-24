Preity Zinta Returns to Cannes Film Festival After 17 Years

Before walking the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Preity Zinta dazzled in a shimmery gown on the French Riviera. A video on social media shows her posing against a beautiful backdrop.
In the video, Preity wears a white pearl gown, with her hair in a bun and pearl earrings shining brightly. It appears she was doing a photoshoot by the riverside.
Take a look at the video:
Preity Zinta is attending Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award to DOP Santosh Sivan.
She previously worked with him on Mani Ratnam's Dil Se with Shah Rukh Khan. Preity will reunite with Sivan in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming period drama Lahore 1947.
