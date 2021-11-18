Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough Welcome Twins Jai & Gia Via Surrogacy
Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share the news.
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins, Jai and Gia. Preity took to Instagram to share the news, and also thanked the surrogate for being a 'part of this incredible journey'.
"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia", the actor wrote. She also shared a photo of her and Gene.
Preity and Gene tied the knot in Los Angeles in February 2016.
