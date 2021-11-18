ADVERTISEMENT

Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough Welcome Twins Jai & Gia Via Surrogacy

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share the news.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have become parents.</p></div>
Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough have become parents to twins, Jai and Gia. Preity took to Instagram to share the news, and also thanked the surrogate for being a 'part of this incredible journey'.

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia", the actor wrote. She also shared a photo of her and Gene.

Preity and Gene tied the knot in Los Angeles in February 2016.

