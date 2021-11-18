Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough Welcome Twins Jai & Gia Via Surrogacy

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia", the actor wrote. She also shared a photo of her and Gene.

Preity and Gene tied the knot in Los Angeles in February 2016.