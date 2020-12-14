Two of Us on Set: Kareena Poses for Photo Showing Pregnant Belly
The actor is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan.
Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in pink workout gear with her baby bump on display. The actor was shooting for a collaboration with sports brand Puma. "Two of us are on sets of @PumaIndia," she captioned her post.
Kareena's photo received plenty of love from fans and celebs alike, including Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, make-up artist Puneet Saini and Anaita Shroff Adajania.
In August, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan announced they were expecting their second child. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said in a statement.
In a episode of her chat show What Women Want, Kareena spoke to guest Neha Dhupia about motherhood. When quizzed whether she and Saif had decided on names for their baby yet, Kareena said that the couple hadn't thought about it yet. She added that after the controversy surrounding their first child Taimur's name, they had decided to pick a name at the last minute and "surprise everyone".
Earlier this year, Kareena wrapped up shooting for Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha, which is the official Hindi remake of 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. She and Taimur recently spent time together with Saif at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh where the latter had been shooting for Bhoot Police.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.