Watch: Pravin Tambe Gets Emotional After Watching Biopic With KKR Team

"I just want to say," he said, before tearing up. The team then broke into applause.

"Just never give up on your dreams. Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true," Tambe added. "A lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don't know what I did before that. So people will watch the movie and get to know and hopefully it will make them think that one should never give up," he further said.

"We were quite excited to watch the movie, and today we finally got to see it. It was emotional, the songs were also nice, and then hearing his speech at the end, I was a little teary at the end," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said.