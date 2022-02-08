Praveen Kumar Sobti, Who Played ‘Bheem’ in Mahabharat, Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Before he entered the world of acting, Praveen Kumar Sobti was a successful athlete in the hammer and discus throw categories. He won four medals at the Asian Games and a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games in 1966, and also competed in two Olympics (1968 and 1972).

The Arjuna Award recipient made his acting debut with Raksha with Jeetendra. He became a household name after he starred in Mahabharata as Bheem. He also played the role of Sabu in the TV series inspired by the Chacha Chaudhary comics. He went on to act in films like Loha, Ajooba, Shahenshah, and Singhasan.

Praveen Kumar Sobti had contested the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections from Wazirpur on an Aam Aadmi Party ticket. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014.