No Religion Is So Vulnerable To Get Easily Offended: Pratik Gandhi

It’s a very tricky space because if this is the sentence then SC or the authorities should read all the scripts and then pass the script and then we should go on the floor. It’s very difficult for me to gauge what might offend someone. We are such a diversified country that something or the other can offend anyone. If I have a dialogue in the show: “Hey fatty come here.” Now that’s the character, then anyone can file an FIR saying I am body shaming. I read the script, I should have said that I won’t say this. But if that’s the character, how do I portray it? I think the actor’s job is to be true to the character and add value to the script. Then in that case all the actors who perform rape scenes should be jailed too. My only question is how do I understand that what’s going to offend whom. Then you shouldn’t have elephant and ant jokes also. Why are you making elephants look dumb and the ant is smart? Who told you elephants are dumb? Everything can offend then? For my religion, I would say that I love my religion and no religion is so small or so vulnerable that by saying one or two lines it gets offended. Religion is above this. Its’ a story, there are villains and heroes. Then all those films showing police as the villain should be banned. If politicians have been portrayed as villains, they should be jailed too.

