The Film Doesn’t Hurt Religious Beliefs: Makers of Pratik Gandhi’s Film Bhavai

The statement continues, “With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title ‘Raavan Leela’ is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers.”

“We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The Film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiment or religious beliefs. The film ‘Bhavai’ has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the ‘U’ category,” the statement from Pen Studios reads.

The statement concluded, “We trust that this clarifies and sets at rest all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film ‘Bhavai’ in various media, including digital media.”

Bhavai is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie, directed by Hardik Gajjar, is slated to release on 1 October.