The Film Doesn’t Hurt Religious Beliefs: Makers of Pratik Gandhi’s Film Bhavai
Pratik Gandhi's film Bhavai was earlier titled 'Raavan Leela' which drew social media flak.
The makers of Pratik Gandhi’s upcoming drama Bhavai (previously Raavan Leela) issued a statement on social media to address the ‘misrepresentations and misgivings’ regarding the film.
The statement reads, “Our film ‘BHAVAI’ is a fictional love story of two individuals, Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and Rani (Aindrita Ray) working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title, ‘Raavan Leela’ as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama.”
The Bhavai teaser featured Pratik Gandhi dressed as Raavan, performing his part, in a stage play based on the epic Ramayana. The film’s previous title led to social media criticism with some accusing the film of ‘glorifying Raavan’.
The statement continues, “With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and a dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title ‘Raavan Leela’ is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers.”
“We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The Film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiment or religious beliefs. The film ‘Bhavai’ has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the ‘U’ category,” the statement from Pen Studios reads.
The statement concluded, “We trust that this clarifies and sets at rest all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film ‘Bhavai’ in various media, including digital media.”
Bhavai is presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie, directed by Hardik Gajjar, is slated to release on 1 October.
