Discovery, in an initiative to raise awareness about the need for wild-life conservation, has roped in actors Rajkummar Rao and Prakash Raj to provide voice-overs for the documentary Wild Karnataka, which premiered on 5 June, the World Environment Day. Produced by award-winning filmmakers Amoghavarsha JS and Kalyan Varma in collaboration with Karnataka Forest Department, Wild Karnataka focuses on the biodiversity in Karnataka and how it has managed to preserve its forests.Speaking to The Quint, Prakash Raj says, “The voiceover was a different experience altogether because it was connecting to something I love and celebrate. Wild Karnataka is a fantastic initiative by Discovery. A lot of effort and patience has gone into recording the sounds of the wild. I have always loved nature and it keeps me rooted and reminds me I am not alone on this Earth.The actor also shares some exciting stories of the wild. “I have seen a leopard being chased by wild dogs”.The film was shot using 4K Ultra HD technology, by a team of 20 camerapersons and 15 stationed cameras across Karnataka over a period of 4 years. Sir David Attenborough will take the lead in English, while Rajkummar Rao lends his voice in Hindi, Prakash Raj in Telugu & Tamil, and Rishab Shetty in Kannada. will ensure that Indians across the country join hands and celebrate nature’s gift to this beautiful country. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.