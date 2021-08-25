ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Raj Marries Wife Pony Verma 'Again'; Pics Go Viral

Prakash Raj shares pictures from his 11th wedding anniversary.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prakash Raj, wife Pony Verma and son Vedhant.</p></div>
Actor Prakash Raj celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with wife Pony Verma in the most adorable way. The actor tied the knot with Pony again because their son Vedhant wanted to witness their wedding.

Prakash tweeted a few pictures from the ceremony and wrote, “We got married again tonight… because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it."

Prakash also posted a blast from the past. It was a picture of him and his wife from their wedding, 11 years ago. He wrote, “It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co-traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary."

Prakash Raj met Pony on the sets of a film, when she was choreographing a song. They married each other in the presence of close friends and family 2010. The actor and his first wife Lalitha Kumari had separated a year before.

Prakash Raj is known for films such as Wanted, Singham, Anniyan and Pokiri. Currently, he is waiting for the release of the Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2, in April 2022.

