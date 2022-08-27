ADVERTISEMENT

Prakash Raj Is ‘Honoured’ To Be Called the ‘Male Version of Swara Bhasker’

'You are you...best version ever!' Swara Bhasker replied.

Actor-politician Prakash Raj tweeted that he is ‘honoured’ to be called the ‘male version of Swara Bhasker’. Prakash Raj shared a Twitter user’s reaction to a video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving with his fan that has been making the rounds online.

The user wrote, “How could they put him and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!”

Raj reacted, “#justasking,” to which a user responded, “prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara.”

In response, the actor then wrote, “I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara (folded hands emoji) who’s version are you #justasking.” Swara Bhasker replied, “Sir, sir, sir You are you .. best version ever!”

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, co-starring Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.

Topics:  Prakash Raj   Swara Bhasker 

