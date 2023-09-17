ADVERTISEMENT
Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; Shares Pic

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been dating each other for several years now.

Prajakta Koli took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. Prajakta and Vrishank shared a joint post alongside a lovely picture of them.

In the post Prajakta wrote, "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend. (with a ring and a heart emoji)."

In the photo, Prajakta posed with Vrishank while flashing her engagement ring. Prajakta had a shocked look on her face, in the photo. Prajakta was spotted in black attire while Vrishank was wearing a white T-shirt and a black jacket in the picture.

Take a look:

She had previously shared another picture of the them from the US.

The duo have been seeing each other for a while now. Moreover, Vrishank, as per reports, is a lawyer.

Many fans and celebrities congratulated the duo. Reacting to the post, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, "Congrats!!" Varun Dhawan posted red heart emojis.

Prajakta was recently seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat.

Topics:  YouTuber 

