Prajakta Koli Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal; Shares Pic

Prajakta Koli took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. Prajakta and Vrishank shared a joint post alongside a lovely picture of them.
In the post Prajakta wrote, "@vrishankkhanal is now my ex boyfriend. (with a ring and a heart emoji)."
In the photo, Prajakta posed with Vrishank while flashing her engagement ring. Prajakta had a shocked look on her face, in the photo. Prajakta was spotted in black attire while Vrishank was wearing a white T-shirt and a black jacket in the picture.
Take a look:
She had previously shared another picture of the them from the US.
The duo have been seeing each other for a while now. Moreover, Vrishank, as per reports, is a lawyer.
Many fans and celebrities congratulated the duo. Reacting to the post, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said, "Congrats!!" Varun Dhawan posted red heart emojis.
Prajakta was recently seen in Anu Menon's Neeyat.
