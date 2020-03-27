Telugu Stars Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Add to COVID-19 Relief Fund
Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas are among the actors from the Telugu film industry, who have each made donations towards the state and national relief funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The actors took to their individual social media accounts and shared the amount each of them will be donating towards the state and national relief funds. Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and Prabhas announced contributions worth Rs 1 crore each, while Ram Charan pledged to contribute Rs 70 Lakhs. In two separate tweets, Pawan Kalyan announced he will donate Rs 50 lakhs to both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers’ relief fund and a crore to the Prime Minister’s relief fund.
Actor Pawan Kalyan announced the amount of his donations in two separate tweets. The first of his two tweets reads: “I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic.”
The second tweet reads: “I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our http://Hon.PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.”
Admitting he was inspired by Pawan Kalyan’s donation, Ram Charan pledged Rs 70 lakh towards Andhra Pradesh and Telangana relief funds. His tweet reads: “Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS”
Actor Mahesh Babu announced a donation of Rs 1 crore. He tweeted: “Let's battle the COVID-19 as a nation! I urge everyone to follow the rules put forth by our Government. My deepest gratitude for all your efforts @PMOIndia @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @AndhraPradeshCM @ysjagan. Humanity will rise and we will win this war! #StayHomeStaySafe”