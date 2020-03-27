Telugu Stars Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi Add to COVID-19 Relief Fund

Actor Pawan Kalyan announced the amount of his donations in two separate tweets. The first of his two tweets reads: “I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic.”

The second tweet reads: “I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our http://Hon.PM Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic.”