Poonam Dhillon Confirms Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon has confirmed receiving the wedding invitation of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, she sent her blessings to the couple. As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will tie the knot on 23 June.

A source from Instant Bollywood quoted Poonam as saying, "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Boht pyara invite bheja hai usne. I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe. She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness. (She sent a beautiful invite. I have known her since she was a child and I have seen her entire journey. So, I wish her all the happiness)."