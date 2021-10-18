Pooja Bedi Says She 'Chose to Stay Unvaccinated', Netizens React

Pooja Bedi took to social media to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a video on Instagram, Bedi listed out the precautions she is taking to get better.

She revealed that her husband and house help have also been infected. Pooja went on to say that she has chosen to not get vaccinated. While many people wished for her speedy recovery, several netizens called her out for misinformation.

Some people pointed out that COVID-19 can have long-term complications, and others called out her privilege, saying that not everybody has access to proper healthcare.