‘I AM Because of You All’: Trisha Krishnan to Fans After ‘Varsham’ Re-release

Varsham, which also starred Prabhas and was directed by Sobhan, released in 2004. The film was re-released to mark 20 years of Prabhas being in the film industry. The actor made his debut with Eeswar that released on 11 November 2002.

Aarti Ravi, the wife of actor Jayam Ravi, commented under Trisha’s post, “Forever queen”.

Trisha appeared in a supporting role in the 1999 film Jodi but made her acting debut as a lead in the film Mounam Pesiyadhe in 2002. She went on to act in films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Abhiyum Naanum, Kodi, Petta, and Laysa Laysa.

She also made her Bollywood debut in the 2010 film Khatta Meetha with Akshay Kumar.