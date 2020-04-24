A police complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups with her remarks made in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel in a video.Filed by Mumbai advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at the Amboli Police Station, the complaint states that while supporting her sister in a video, Kangana has allegedly made remarks that intend to outrage religious feeling of a particular community.“I have filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut as well for (remarks) in the video she has posted in support of Rangoli. In the video she has said "atankwadi ko atankwadi nahi keh sakte (can''t call a terrorist a terrorist?)?” Deshmukh told PTI.He has sought registration of an FIR against Ranaut under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race ) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feeling), among others.Watch: Kangana Ranaut Asks Govt to ‘Demolish’ Twitter In IndiaKangana Ranaut had released a video on Instagram asking the government to shut down the popular social media platform Twitter in India. The actor was reacting to the suspension of her sister Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account after her hate-inducing tweet, asking for “mullas + secular media” to be shot dead, was reported by several users.In her video, Kangana says that she and her sister have been falsely accused by Farah Khan Ali and Reema Kagti of calling for a genocide against Muslims. The actor’s defence is that her sister asked only for those who were attacking doctors and police officials to be shot dead. Kangana goes on to clarify that neither she nor her sister believe that every Muslim is attacking doctors and police officials. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)