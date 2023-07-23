ADVERTISEMENT
PM Modi Remembers Mukesh on His 100th Birth Anniv; Neil Nitin Mukesh Reacts

"His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions," Narendra Modi wrote.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
On Saturday, 22 July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a long note remembering legendary singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary. Responding to the post Mukesh's grandson and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh weeted, “Pranaam Hon. Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi Ji. Truly humbled and honoured by your magnanimity sir. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire Mukesh family. My father joins me in thanking you. This kind gesture of yours, on this special day, will be etched in our hearts forever.”

Also Read

Growing Up With Mukesh and His Biggest Fan, My Dad

PM Modi had tweeted, "Remembering the maestro of melody, Mukesh, on his 100th birth anniversary. His timeless songs evoke a wide range of emotions and have left an indelible mark on Indian music. His golden voice and soul-stirring renditions will continue to enchant generations.”

