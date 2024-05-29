'Please Remember Him In Your Prayers': Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim's Father Dies

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim took to Instagram to the share the news about her father, Zahid Wasim's death, on 28 May. The 16-year-old actor posted a childhood picture of herself with her father and wrote, “Verily the eyes shed tears and the heart grieves, but we will not say except that which is pleasing to our Lord.”
"My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead. May he be called to an easy accounting and be granted the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah. Indeed, we belong to Allah, and Indeed, to Him, we shall return," she added.
Have a look at her post here:
Zaira made her acting at the age of 16 with Aamir Khan's Dangal. The actor played the role of the younger version of Geeta Phogat. Zaira then went on to star in Advait Chandan's 2017 coming-of-age musical blockbuster Secret Superstar.
Zaira quit her acting career in 2019 after working in Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink. The film also starred Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Rohit Saraf.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)