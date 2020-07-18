Please Expose Cyberbullies: Swastika on Threats She Received
The Paatal Lok actor spoke about how it's time people should call out cyberbullying.
After Shaheen Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty, actor Swastika Mukerjee has taken to social media to post a strong note about online abuse. She began by saying that after her Dil Bechara co-star Sushant Singh Rajput's demise a news report had falsely quoted her saying that 'suicides are now in fashion'. "Following this, there were fierce online attacks on me including rape and death threats".
Swastika goes on to say that the person who had carried the news has been arrested by the Kolkata Cyber Crime department. "He accepted that he carried the false quote on the news portal and circulated it on social media", the Paatal Lok actor wrote, adding that the person who had threatened her with rape and acid attack is also behind bars.
Swastika then said that cyber-bullying is not acceptable and should be reported.
"Many of us, irrespective of our gender, face vicious cyber attacks which can sometimes snowball into real threats. At least, this causes a great deal of mental agony and harm to the individual and their families. I would like to urge people to muster courage and report such situations to law enforcement".Swastika Mukherjee, Actor
Swastika thanked the Kolkata Cyber Crime department for taking prompt action.
Some time back, Rhea Chakraborty reported a violent threat to her. She took to Instagram to say that in the wake of Sushant's death, people referred to her as a 'gold-digger', 'murderer' and even 'slut-shamed' but she chose to stay quiet. However, a message by a user saying the person will ensure she gets 'raped n murdered' crosses all limits, Rhea said.
Even Shaheen posted all screenshots of the abusive messages she and Alia have been receiving, calling out online abuse that women have to face day in and day out.
