Please Be Vigilant: Farah Khan Says Her Twitter & Instagram Hacked
The choreographer asked people not to accept any replies from her Twitter account.
Choreographer and film director Farah Khan recently shared that both her Twitter and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Khan also said that while her Instagram account has been restored, she is waiting for the Twitter account to get fixed.
"My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too...", Khan said in a statement.
Along with the post Farah Khan wrote, "This is true! My instagram was also hacked n many dm s could hav gone from it.. pls be vigilant. Iv managed to restore instagram thanks to computer engineer @shirishkunder .. hoping to get Twitter reinstated too".
Some time back Sushmita Sen had also shared that her elder daughter Renee's Instagram account was hacked.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.