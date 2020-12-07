PIL Filed in SC Questioning Delay in CBI Probe Into SSR Case

The plea contended that "the top court posed serious faith on the premier investigative agency of the country and directed an investigation into the unnatural death of late actor as his death shook the entire country and even fans abroad". Yet, it argued, four months on the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June. On 19 August, the Supreme Court passed an order for a CBI enquiry into the matter.