Ashoke Pandit Announces Biopic on Track Athlete Pinki Pramanik
The biopic on Pinki Pramanik will be written by Priyanka Ghatak.
Producer Ashoke Pandit, who recently backed the Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina, announced a biopic on track athlete Pinki Pramanik. Pinki was a member of the Commonwealth Games silver medal winning quartet in 2006. In 2012, she was embroiled in controversy after she was accused of rape and lying about her gender identity.
The controversy will be a part of the film. Writer Priyanka Ghatak said, "The story scales her highs and lows between 2008 and 2012. There are instances in her life as disturbing as being called a man, that too one who has committed rape, even though she identifies herself as a woman."
She added, "Not just that, she was put behind bars with men and punished for her gender identity."
Producer Ashoke Pandit has acquired the rights to the Asian Games gold medalist's story. Talking about the need to make such a film, Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, “Pinki Pramanik is an Indian gold medallist. In the mainstream, there is no conversation about gender determination tests among female athletes. It is a very big issue."
Pinki is also happy that her story is being told. "I am thankful to the film’s team for thinking of me. I have been out of the field for quite some time now and this is a great way to reconnect with people. Besides, I have always wanted people to know about my struggles," she told Times of India.
The film's cast is yet to be announced.
