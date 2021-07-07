Ashoke Pandit Announces Biopic on Track Athlete Pinki Pramanik

She added, "Not just that, she was put behind bars with men and punished for her gender identity."

Producer Ashoke Pandit has acquired the rights to the Asian Games gold medalist's story. Talking about the need to make such a film, Priyanka told Bollywood Hungama, “Pinki Pramanik is an Indian gold medallist. In the mainstream, there is no conversation about gender determination tests among female athletes. It is a very big issue."

Pinki is also happy that her story is being told. "I am thankful to the film’s team for thinking of me. I have been out of the field for quite some time now and this is a great way to reconnect with people. Besides, I have always wanted people to know about my struggles," she told Times of India.

The film's cast is yet to be announced.